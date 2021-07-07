Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Comptroller Squadron change of command

    325th Comptroller Squadron change of command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander (left), passes the 325th Comptroller Squadron's guidon to Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th CPTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2021. Fingall enlisted in the Air Force in 2002 as a signals intelligence analyst and later commissioned as a finance officer in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 09:10
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Finance
    Change of command
    Team Tyndall
    325th CPTS

