Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander (left), passes the 325th Comptroller Squadron’s guidon to Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th CPTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2021. Fingall enlisted in the Air Force in 2002 as a signals intelligence analyst and later commissioned as a finance officer in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 09:10
|Photo ID:
|6724501
|VIRIN:
|210707-F-PU699-1020
|Resolution:
|3136x3288
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS
