325th Comptroller Squadron change of command

Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander (left), passes the 325th Comptroller Squadron’s guidon to Maj. Andrew Fingall, 325th CPTS commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2021. Fingall enlisted in the Air Force in 2002 as a signals intelligence analyst and later commissioned as a finance officer in 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

