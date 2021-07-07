325th Comptroller Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Calderon, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander (right), passes the 325th CPTS guidon to Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2021. Calderon served as the wing’s financial advisor for group and squadron level accounting, disbursing and budget related matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

