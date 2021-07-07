Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 1 of 2]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Calderon, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander (right), passes the 325th CPTS guidon to Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2021. Calderon served as the wing’s financial advisor for group and squadron level accounting, disbursing and budget related matters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 09:10
    Photo ID: 6724500
    VIRIN: 210707-F-PU699-1019
    Resolution: 3172x3337
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Comptroller Squadron change of command [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance
    Change of command
    Team Tyndall
    325th CPTS

