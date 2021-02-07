LCS 16 Maiden Deployment

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 2, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 21) conduct flight operations aboard Tulsa July 2, 2021. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Stephens)
|07.02.2021
|07.08.2021 07:20
|6724394
|210702-N-SS370-1113
|4581x3272
|491.51 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|0
