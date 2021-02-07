LCS 16 Maiden Deployment

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 2, 2021) Personnel assigned to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC 21) conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of Tulsa July 2, 2021. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Stephens)

