Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LCS 16 Maiden Deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    LCS 16 Maiden Deployment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 2, 2021) Personnel assigned to the independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC 21) conduct a foreign object debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of Tulsa July 2, 2021. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 07:20
    Photo ID: 6724392
    VIRIN: 210702-N-SS370-1065
    Resolution: 3270x2180
    Size: 288.36 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCS 16 Maiden Deployment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LCS 16 Maiden Deployment
    LCS 16 Maiden Deployment
    LCS 16 Maiden Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    USS Tulsa
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS Tulsa (LCS 16)
    FORGED BY THE SEA
    LCS 16
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC 21)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT