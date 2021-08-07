U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge of command information, helps Staff Sgt. Leah Ritchey, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, right, take inventory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 8, 2021. Ford’s planning and oversight guide communication efforts across all of PA’s platforms, including the base website, social media and the base newspaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 07:30 Photo ID: 6724388 VIRIN: 210708-F-LO621-1121 Resolution: 4015x2677 Size: 1.01 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW: Committed to serving [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.