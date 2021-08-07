AOTW: Committed to serving

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge of command information, had always wanted to be in the military.



In both middle and high school Ford talked about wanting to join the military. In college she even went through the process of joining the Navy, but it didn’t work out.



During a bad day at work, she decided to visit the Air Force recruiter two doors down from her job while on break. Ford finally decided to join in 2006, when she was 24 years old.



“I called my dad like, what would you say if I said I joined the Air Force and his response was ‘about time.’” said Ford.



When Ford joined the Air Force she came in as a traditional photographer but over time the public affairs career field merged twice. The first time photo and journalism merged and recently, video and photojournalism and writing have become one job. She now leads one of the largest command information sections in the U.S. Air Force.



The Air Force gave her stability, a place to live and a steady income, but as a public affairs Airman there was still spontaneity.



“It gave me enough insecurity, as far as knowing where I was going next, and I liked that because I could talk to any person on base and get a story,” said Ford. “Now I vicariously live through the Airmen.”



She has reorganized the administration functions of the section, helping the office become the #1 producer in the command while showcasing the Ramstein mission to an international audience.



As an NCO she still enjoys public affairs, and it's important to her to guide and help the Airman.



“I know how I felt in certain situations whether it was before or during the Air Force, and I just want to make sure no one else feels that way,” said Ford. “I want them to see their purpose and how they are helping.



Ford's Airmen look up to her as an example of living out the Air Force Core Values.



“She’s really helped me grow as an Airman,” said Senior Airman John Wright, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist. “She deserves Airlifter of the Week because she works really hard to make sure that everyone else has the tools they need for success. She’s probably one of the best examples of service before self.”

