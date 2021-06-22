Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages growing construction mission at Campia Turzii Air Base in Romania [Image 11 of 12]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages growing construction mission at Campia Turzii Air Base in Romania

    CAMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Kevin Gray keeps an eye on contractors loading soil as part of ongoing construction activities at Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania during a site visit June 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing a growing construction mission at Campia Turzii that is part of the European Deterrence Initiative, being implemented by the U.S. European Command. The EDI enables the United States to enhance the U.S. deterrence posture, increase the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe, support the collective defense and security of NATO allies, and bolster the security and capacity of U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Location: CAMPIA TURZII, RO 
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages growing construction mission at Campia Turzii Air Base in Romania [Image 12 of 12], by Christopher Gardner

    TAGS

    Romania
    Europe District
    European Deterrence Initiative
    USACE. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Campia Turzii Air Base

