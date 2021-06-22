U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages growing construction mission at Campia Turzii Air Base in Romania

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Kevin Gray, right, discusses progress on various construction projects at Campia Turzii Air Base, Romania with a contractor June 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is managing a growing construction mission at Campia Turzii that is part of the European Deterrence Initiative, being implemented by the U.S. European Command. The EDI enables the United States to enhance the U.S. deterrence posture, increase the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe, support the collective defense and security of NATO allies, and bolster the security and capacity of U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

