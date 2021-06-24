Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE/Brussels Healthcare Facility Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    SHAPE/Brussels Healthcare Facility Change of Command Ceremony

    SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BELGIUM

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army, Col. Kathy Spangler, outgoing Commander Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Healthcare Facility (SHF) and U.S. Army Health Clinic Brussels (HCB) relinquishes command to U.S. Army, Col. Michael Ronn, incoming Commander SHF and HCB during Change of Command Ceremony at SHAPE, Mons Belgium, June 24, 2021. Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Gen. Tod D. Wolters, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Henri Cambier).

     

