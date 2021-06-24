SHAPE/Brussels Healthcare Facility Change of Command Ceremony

Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), Gen. Tod D. Wolters, recognizes U.S. Army, Col. Kathy Spangler, outgoing Commander Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Healthcare Facility and U.S. Army Health Clinic Brussels for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomes U.S. Army, Col. Michael Ronn, incoming Commander to the position during Change of Command Ceremony at SHAPE, Mons Belgium, June 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Henri Cambier).

