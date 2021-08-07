Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSOQ Board at CFAS [Image 3 of 3]

    JSOQ Board at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 8, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Heather Bledsue, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), responds to questions during a Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ) board at CFAS July 8, 2021. The Sailor of the Quarter Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to recognize those Navy personnel, E-6 and below acting as role models of Navy professionalism and personal dedication. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

