SASEBO, Japan (July 8, 2021) –Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Anthony Davies, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), responds to questions during a Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ) board at CFAS July 8, 2021. The Sailor of the Quarter Program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to recognize those Navy personnel, E-6 and below acting as role models of Navy professionalism and personal dedication. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

