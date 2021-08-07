Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Representative Greg Pence visits MCBH [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Representative Greg Pence visits MCBH

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN) and his wife Denise meet with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) leadership and 3d Marine Regiment leadership, on MCBH July 7, 2021. Pence is a veteran of 3d Battalion, 3d Marines and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The focus on the visit centered on environmental safety, resiliency, and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

