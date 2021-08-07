U.S. Representative Greg Pence visits MCBH

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (R-IN) receives a brief from Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) leadership and 3d Marine Regiment leadership, on MCBH July 7, 2021. Pence is a veteran of 3d Battalion, 3d Marines and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The focus on the visit centered on environmental safety, resiliency, and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

