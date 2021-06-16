Pain is Weakness Leaving the Body

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Donald Touchette, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), charges the military working dog (MWD), during endurance bite suit training on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), June 16, 2021. Endurance training is practiced for potential engagement situations and to train the MWD to remain committed during the bite. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

