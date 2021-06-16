Pain is Weakness Leaving the Body

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Donald Touchette, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts endurance bite suit training on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), June 16, 2021. Endurance training is practiced for potential engagement situations and to train the military working dog to remain committed during the bite. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of Expeditionary Strike Group 7 in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    31st MEU
    MWD
    bite
    USS America

