Volunteers cooked and served lunch during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 24, 2021. The U.S. and Guatemala have much in common, and the strong relationship between the two countries is based on mutual respect and shared values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6723942
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-CO180-1088
|Resolution:
|602x401
|Size:
|101.73 KB
|Location:
|MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission
LEAVE A COMMENT