U.S. Army Capt. Heather Meier, a physician assistant with U.S. Army South, Higher Headquarters Battalion, of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, examines a patient’s ear during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 28, 2021. A key benefit to U.S. service members carrying out RS-21 is the opportunity to learn from and build partnerships with exercise participants from the host nation and other military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6723944
|VIRIN:
|210628-F-CO180-1102
|Resolution:
|602x401
|Size:
|77.89 KB
|Location:
|MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission
LEAVE A COMMENT