    RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission [Image 2 of 2]

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Heather Meier, a physician assistant with U.S. Army South, Higher Headquarters Battalion, of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, examines a patient’s ear during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 28, 2021. A key benefit to U.S. service members carrying out RS-21 is the opportunity to learn from and build partnerships with exercise participants from the host nation and other military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH
    RS-21
    Resolute Sentinel 21

