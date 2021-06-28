RS-21 concludes in Guatemala, servicemembers reflect on mission

U.S. Army Capt. Heather Meier, a physician assistant with U.S. Army South, Higher Headquarters Battalion, of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, examines a patient’s ear during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 28, 2021. A key benefit to U.S. service members carrying out RS-21 is the opportunity to learn from and build partnerships with exercise participants from the host nation and other military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

