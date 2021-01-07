Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bulk Fuel Company Hike [Image 3 of 5]

    Bulk Fuel Company Hike

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a company hike up Engineer Hill on Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2021. The hike was followed by a company level field meet to increase morale and unit camaraderie before the 4th of July liberty period. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6723933
    VIRIN: 210701-M-AI445-650
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 437.75 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulk Fuel Company Hike [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bulk Fuel Company Hike
    Bulk Fuel Company Hike
    Bulk Fuel Company Hike
    Bulk Fuel Company Hike
    Bulk Fuel Company Hike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ST MLG
    7TH ESB
    4TH OF JULY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT