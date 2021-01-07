U.S. Marines with Bulk Fuel Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a company hike up Engineer Hill on Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2021. The hike was followed by a company level field meet to increase morale and unit camaraderie before the 4th of July liberty period. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6723931
|VIRIN:
|210701-M-AI445-598
|Resolution:
|2499x1666
|Size:
|361.47 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulk Fuel Company Hike [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT