    High Rollers' first fire retardant drop of the 2021 firefighting season [Image 2 of 3]

    High Rollers' first fire retardant drop of the 2021 firefighting season

    WEED, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, as requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities on the Lava Fire June 27, 2021 at the base of Mt. Shasta in northern California. (Photo by Lt. Col. Michael Fugett, 192nd Airlift Squadron Commander/RELEASED)

