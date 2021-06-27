High Rollers' first fire retardant drop of the 2021 firefighting season

The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, as requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities on the Lava Fire June 27, 2021 at the base of Mt. Shasta in northern California. (Photo by Lt. Col. Michael Fugett, 192nd Airlift Squadron Commander/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 18:34
|Photo ID:
|6723916
|VIRIN:
|210627-F-WU657-1000
|Resolution:
|1080x1440
|Size:
|146.51 KB
|Location:
|WEED, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
