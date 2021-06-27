The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, as requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities on the Lava Fire June 27, 2021 at the base of Mt. Shasta in northern California. (Photo by Lt. Col. Michael Fugett, 192nd Airlift Squadron Commander/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 18:34 Photo ID: 6723916 VIRIN: 210627-F-WU657-1000 Resolution: 1080x1440 Size: 146.51 KB Location: WEED, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, High Rollers' first fire retardant drop of the 2021 firefighting season [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.