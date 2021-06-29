Lt. Dale Wilson, Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) Course Supervisor, demonstrates some of the capabilities of a training dummy in the school’s simulation lab for Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy and Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Michael Roberts during a tour of the school at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute in Groton, Connecticut June 29, 2021. US Navy photo by CDR Denver Applehans/Released.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6723908
|VIRIN:
|210629-N-EY938-798
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Undersea Medical Institute [Image 4 of 4], by CDR Denver Applehans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT