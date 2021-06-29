Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Undersea Medical Institute [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Undersea Medical Institute

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Cmdr. Denver Applehans 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Lt. Dale Wilson, Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) Course Supervisor, demonstrates some of the capabilities of a training dummy in the school’s simulation lab for Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy and Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Michael Roberts during a tour of the school at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute in Groton, Connecticut June 29, 2021. US Navy photo by CDR Denver Applehans/Released.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 18:07
    Photo ID: 6723908
    VIRIN: 210629-N-EY938-798
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Undersea Medical Institute [Image 4 of 4], by CDR Denver Applehans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Undersea Medical Institute
    Naval Undersea Medical Institute
    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsmen
    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    IDC
    NavyMedicine
    simulation lab
    NUMI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT