Lt. Dale Wilson, Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman (IDC) Course Supervisor, demonstrates some of the capabilities of a training dummy in the school’s simulation lab for Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy and Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Michael Roberts during a tour of the school at the Naval Undersea Medical Institute in Groton, Connecticut June 29, 2021. US Navy photo by CDR Denver Applehans/Released.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 18:07 Photo ID: 6723908 VIRIN: 210629-N-EY938-798 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.94 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Undersea Medical Institute [Image 4 of 4], by CDR Denver Applehans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.