    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsmen [Image 3 of 4]

    Submarine Independent Duty Corpsmen

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Cmdr. Denver Applehans 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the Navy and Navy Medicine Force Master Chief Michael Roberts talk with Submarine Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDC) and IDC school instructors and students about ways to improve how Navy Medicine supports the US Navy submarine fleet. US Navy photo by CDR Denver Applehans/Released.

