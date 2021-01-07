Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting the Job Done [Image 2 of 2]

    Getting the Job Done

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Justin Connaher 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keith Miranda, a 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron surveillance evaluator, and native of Jacksonville, NC, recently received a one-day notice to test a new Northern American Aerospace Defense network. Miranda's critical role ensured there were no errors and data transmitted was being received accurately between agencies. The testing is NORAD-wide, and the testing phase spanned through the Continental NORAD Region, Canada NORAD Region, Alaska NORAD region, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control System, and the 176th Air Defense Sector.

