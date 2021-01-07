U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keith Miranda, a 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron surveillance evaluator, and native of Jacksonville, NC, recently received a one-day notice to test a new Northern American Aerospace Defense network. Miranda's critical role ensured there were no errors and data transmitted was being received accurately between agencies. The testing is NORAD-wide, and the testing phase spanned through the Continental NORAD Region, Canada NORAD Region, Alaska NORAD region, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning, E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control System, and the 176th Air Defense Sector.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6723842 VIRIN: 210701-F-LX370-0001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.96 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting the Job Done [Image 2 of 2], by Justin Connaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.