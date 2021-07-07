Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Network Battalion awarded the Global War on Terrorism service streamer [Image 2 of 4]

    2nd Network Battalion awarded the Global War on Terrorism service streamer

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. John Pellicore, center, senior enlisted advisor, renders a salute to Lt. Col. Karl. W. Schlegel, right, commanding officer, both with 2nd Network Battalion, during the Global War on Terrorism service streamer ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 7, 2021. 2nd Network Battalion is a subordinate unit under Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group (MCCOG), along with two other network battalions to secure, operate and defend the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) under one commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata)

    ceremony
    Global War on Terrorism
    service medal
    combat terrorism
    2D Network Bn
    GWAT Streamer

