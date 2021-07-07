2nd Network Battalion awarded the Global War on Terrorism service streamer

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Karl. W. Schlegel, left, commanding officer and Master Gunnery Sgt. John Pellicore, right, senior enlisted advisor, both with 2nd Network Battalion, attach the Global War on Terrorism service streamer to the 2nd Network Battalion organizational colors during the streamer ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 7, 2021. 2nd Network Battalion is a subordinate unit under Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group (MCCOG), along with two other network battalions to secure, operate and defend the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) under one commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata)

