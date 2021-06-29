Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNR Meets with NRMA Sailors at 2021 CO-SEL Conference [Image 9 of 9]

    CNR Meets with NRMA Sailors at 2021 CO-SEL Conference

    NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Cmdr. Todd Spitler 

    Navy Region Midwest Reserve Component Command

    Great Lakes, ILL (June 28, 2021) Vice Admiral John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve, speaks with NRMA RCC Sailors at 2021 CO-SEL conference. (U.S. Navy photo by Cdr. Todd Spitler)

