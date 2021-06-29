Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 16:24 Photo ID: 6723815 VIRIN: 210629-N-IX620-1046 Resolution: 5938x3958 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES, IL, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CNR Meets with NRMA Sailors at 2021 CO-SEL Conference [Image 9 of 9], by CDR Todd Spitler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.