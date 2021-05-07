210705-N-KY668-1019

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 5, 2021) – Ens. Brittani Bible stands watch in the pilot house aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 5, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:21 Photo ID: 6723746 VIRIN: 210705-N-KY668-1019 Resolution: 6466x3968 Size: 1.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailor Stands Watch in the Pilot House [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.