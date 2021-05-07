210705-N-KY668-1006

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 5, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) transits the Caribbean Sea, July 5, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:21 Photo ID: 6723743 VIRIN: 210705-N-KY668-1006 Resolution: 6545x3770 Size: 1.57 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Transits the Caribbean Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.