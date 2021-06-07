USS Billings Sailors Secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Upon Landing

210706-N-KY668-1088

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 6, 2021) -- Sailors secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 5, after landing aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 6, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

