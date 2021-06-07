Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Flies the U.S. Coast Guard Ensign as the Ship Transits the Caribbean Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210706-N-KY668-1003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 6, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), flies the U.S. Coast Guard ensign as the ship transits the Caribbean Sea, July 6, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    This work, USS Billings Flies the U.S. Coast Guard Ensign as the Ship Transits the Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

