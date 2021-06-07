210706-N-KY668-1003

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 6, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), flies the U.S. Coast Guard ensign as the ship transits the Caribbean Sea, July 6, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 14:59 Photo ID: 6723717 VIRIN: 210706-N-KY668-1003 Resolution: 4568x2987 Size: 722.22 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Flies the U.S. Coast Guard Ensign as the Ship Transits the Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.