    Blocked out but not forgotten [Image 2 of 3]

    Blocked out but not forgotten

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Heim, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron superintendent, waits for fellow Airmen to finish the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The names on the back of the shirt are aerial port Airmen that have passed since last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    USAF
    Reserve Ready

