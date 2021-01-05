Moment of silence

Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron gather around a display that honors fallen aerial port Airmen before running the Port Dawg Memorial Run at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The PDMR started in 2013 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, when aerial port Airmen wanted a way to pay their respects to one of their fallen fellows, Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

