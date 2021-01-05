Airmen assigned to the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron gather around a display that honors fallen aerial port Airmen before running the Port Dawg Memorial Run at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2021. The PDMR started in 2013 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, when aerial port Airmen wanted a way to pay their respects to one of their fallen fellows, Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6723686
|VIRIN:
|210501-F-NI494-1007
|Resolution:
|5876x3910
|Size:
|16.79 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moment of silence [Image 3 of 3], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT