AMC Museum inspires youth at aviation camp

Rhys Cramer interviews Don Hall, Air Mobility Command Museum volunteer and Air Force veteran, during a 2021 Aviation Summer Camp at the AMC Museum in Dover, Delaware, July 1, 2021. During the interview, Hall, a Vietnam War veteran, discussed his military experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|07.01.2021
|07.07.2021 14:00
|6723644
|210701-F-DA916-1116
|3600x2400
|519.8 KB
|DOVER, DE, US
|1
|0
