AMC Museum inspires youth at aviation camp

Rhys Cramer interviews Don Hall, Air Mobility Command Museum volunteer and Air Force veteran, during a 2021 Aviation Summer Camp at the AMC Museum in Dover, Delaware, July 1, 2021. During the interview, Hall, a Vietnam War veteran, discussed his military experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

