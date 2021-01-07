Ty Frazier and Noelle Robinson leave the runway after their flight in a Cessna 172 during a 2021 Aviation Summer Camp at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware, July 1, 2021. During the camp, kids toured the AMC Museum and parts of Dover Air Force Base to learn about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
This work, AMC Museum inspires youth at aviation camp [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
