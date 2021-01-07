Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Museum inspires youth at aviation camp [Image 2 of 4]

    AMC Museum inspires youth at aviation camp

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Ty Frazier and Noelle Robinson leave the runway after their flight in a Cessna 172 during a 2021 Aviation Summer Camp at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware, July 1, 2021. During the camp, kids toured the AMC Museum and parts of Dover Air Force Base to learn about aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6723642
    VIRIN: 210701-F-DA916-1091
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 878.95 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Museum inspires youth at aviation camp [Image 4 of 4], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Summer camp
    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    AMC Museum
    Team Dover

