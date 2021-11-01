Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 10]

    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Medical Soldiers from around the country conduct training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Fort McCoy, WI. The final validation phase is the medical and trauma scenarios that a medic goes through to see if they can perform those skills under simulated combat conditions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6723615
    VIRIN: 210111-A-VQ984-1017
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy
    Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSTC
    Army Reserve
    medical training
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Total Force Training Center Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT