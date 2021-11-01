Medical Soldiers from around the country conduct training at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Fort McCoy, WI. The final validation phase is the medical and trauma scenarios that a medic goes through to see if they can perform those skills under simulated combat conditions
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 13:54
|Photo ID:
|6723613
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-VQ984-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT