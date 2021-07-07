USAACE Instructor of the Quarter Anthony Nieves

Civilian Academic Instructor of the Quarter Anthony Nieves, 2-210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, is honored virtually during a ceremony at the Fort Rucker July 7, 2021. Nieves' unit is based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6723491
|VIRIN:
|210707-A-LO141-302
|Resolution:
|4513x2881
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
