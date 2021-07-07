Civilian Academic Instructor of the Quarter Anthony Nieves, 2-210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, is honored virtually during a ceremony at the Fort Rucker July 7, 2021. Nieves' unit is based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 12:22 Photo ID: 6723491 VIRIN: 210707-A-LO141-302 Resolution: 4513x2881 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAACE Instructor of the Quarter Anthony Nieves [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.