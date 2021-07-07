Noncommissioned Officer Academic Instructor of the Quarter Sgt. 1st Class Tiffanie Teckenbrock, 2-13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, is honored virtually during a ceremony at the Fort Rucker July 7, 2021. Her unit is based at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
This work, USAACE Instructor of the Quarter SFC Teckenbrock [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
