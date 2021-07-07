Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAACE Instructor of the Quarter SFC Teckenbrock [Image 2 of 3]

    USAACE Instructor of the Quarter SFC Teckenbrock

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Noncommissioned Officer Academic Instructor of the Quarter Sgt. 1st Class Tiffanie Teckenbrock, 2-13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, is honored virtually during a ceremony at the Fort Rucker July 7, 2021. Her unit is based at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

