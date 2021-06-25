Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon give remarks at the retirement ceremony of Col. Terry Jenkins at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., June 25, 2021. Jenkins retires with over 30 years of service in the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 12:23 Photo ID: 6723485 VIRIN: 210625-Z-GK683-0141 Resolution: 6982x4655 Size: 27.62 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Terry Jenkins retires from the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.