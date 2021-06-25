Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Terry Jenkins retires from the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 2 of 10]

    Col. Terry Jenkins retires from the Wyoming Army National Guard

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    The retirement ceremony for Col. Terry Jenkins at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., June 25, 2021. The officiating party were Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Army National Guard Commander, Col. Fred Nasredine, Army Chief of Staff, and Col. Dave Herder, Chief of the Joint Staff. Jenkins retires with over 30 years of service in the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 12:22
    Photo ID: 6723476
    VIRIN: 210625-Z-GK683-0026
    Resolution: 7971x5314
    Size: 41.38 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Terry Jenkins retires from the Wyoming Army National Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airmen
    retirement ceremony
    Wyoming National Guard
    Joint Force Headquarters
    soldiers
    knowyourmil

