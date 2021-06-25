Col. Terry Jenkins retires from the Wyoming Army National Guard

The retirement ceremony for Col. Terry Jenkins at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., June 25, 2021. The officiating party were Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik, Wyoming Army National Guard Commander, Col. Fred Nasredine, Army Chief of Staff, and Col. Dave Herder, Chief of the Joint Staff. Jenkins retires with over 30 years of service in the armed forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

