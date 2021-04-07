Army Reserve leader honors forefather’s legacy during July 4 celebration

Command Sgt. Maj. John Zimmerman, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the Independence Day event hosted by the Princeton Battlefield Society July 4 at Princeton Battlefield, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

Date Taken: 07.04.2021
Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US