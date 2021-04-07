Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve leader honors forefather’s legacy during July 4 celebration [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Reserve leader honors forefather’s legacy during July 4 celebration

    PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Zimmerman, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the Independence Day event hosted by the Princeton Battlefield Society July 4 at Princeton Battlefield, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6723366
    VIRIN: 210704-A-VX676-001
    Resolution: 1608x1068
    Size: 268.98 KB
    Location: PRINCETON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leader honors forefather’s legacy during July 4 celebration [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Independence Day
    99th Readiness Division
    John Zimmerman
    Princeton Battlefield
    Princeton Battlefield Society

