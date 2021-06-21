A “Flying Yankees” tail flash decal is affixed to a newly-acquired 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H3 Hercules aircraft at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, June 22, 2021. The “Flying Yankees” emblem features Capt. Joseph Wadsworth, who in 1687, according to legend, hid the Connecticut Charter from British authorities in an oak tree, which became known as the “Charter Oak.” The 118th Airlift Squadron began featuring the emblem on its aircraft soon after the squadron’s organization in 1923 as the Connecticut National Guard’s 118th Observation Squadron, and the black lightning bolt design traces back to the unit's service as the 118th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron in World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 09:08 Photo ID: 6723286 VIRIN: 210622-Z-DY403-060 Resolution: 5170x3447 Size: 2.53 MB Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.