    Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft [Image 3 of 3]

    Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    A “Flying Yankees” tail flash decal is affixed to a newly-acquired 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H3 Hercules aircraft at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, June 22, 2021. The “Flying Yankees” emblem features Capt. Joseph Wadsworth, who in 1687, according to legend, hid the Connecticut Charter from British authorities in an oak tree, which became known as the “Charter Oak.” The 118th Airlift Squadron began featuring the emblem on its aircraft soon after the squadron’s organization in 1923 as the Connecticut National Guard’s 118th Observation Squadron, and the black lightning bolt design traces back to the unit's service as the 118th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron in World War II. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6723286
    VIRIN: 210622-Z-DY403-060
    Resolution: 5170x3447
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    C-130
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    103rd Maintenance Group
    118th Airlift Squadron

