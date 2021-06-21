Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft

Master Sgt. Joseph Mazzie, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, applies epoxy to a “Flying Yankees” tail flash decal on a newly-acquired 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H3 Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, June 22, 2021. The aircraft received the tail flash as part of its integration into the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet, which began upgrading from the C-130H1 to the newer C-130H3 variant in June 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)

