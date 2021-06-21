Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft [Image 2 of 3]

    Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Master Sgt. Joseph Mazzie, 103rd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, applies epoxy to a “Flying Yankees” tail flash decal on a newly-acquired 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H3 Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, June 22, 2021. The aircraft received the tail flash as part of its integration into the 103rd Airlift Wing’s fleet, which began upgrading from the C-130H1 to the newer C-130H3 variant in June 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6723284
    VIRIN: 210622-Z-DY403-046
    Resolution: 4749x3166
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut maintainers bring unit heritage to newly-acquired aircraft [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C-130
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    103rd Maintenance Group
    118th Airlift Squadron

