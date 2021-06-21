Deputy to the Commander for Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics Edwin A. Stewart, who also serves as the Marine Corps’ chief engineer, addresses students during the opening ceremony of the 10th installment of the MCSC Summer STEM Camp June 21 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Hosted by Marine Corps Systems Command, the weeklong camp fostered a creative environment that enabled local teens to experience hands-on STEM activities inspired by NASA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Matt Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 08:34 Photo ID: 6723252 VIRIN: 210621-M-KR032-8148 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 2.55 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEM Camp 2021: Students build robots, drones to honor historic NASA events [Image 3 of 3], by Matt Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.