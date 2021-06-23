STEM Camp 2021: Students build robots, drones to honor historic NASA events

Middle school students Ashley Ford, Kelan Wheeler and Drake Kronenberg test their Lego-constructed ground vehicle, inspired by the 2021 “Perseverance” Mars landing, during the 10th installment of the Marine Corps Systems Command Summer STEM Camp June 23 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Hosted by Marine Corps Systems Command, the weeklong camp fostered a creative environment that enabled local teens to experience hands-on STEM activities inspired by NASA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Matt Gonzales)

