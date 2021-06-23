Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Camp 2021: Students build robots, drones to honor historic NASA events [Image 1 of 3]

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Matt Gonzales 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Middle school students Ashley Ford, Kelan Wheeler and Drake Kronenberg test their Lego-constructed ground vehicle, inspired by the 2021 “Perseverance” Mars landing, during the 10th installment of the Marine Corps Systems Command Summer STEM Camp June 23 at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. Hosted by Marine Corps Systems Command, the weeklong camp fostered a creative environment that enabled local teens to experience hands-on STEM activities inspired by NASA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Matt Gonzales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Camp 2021: Students build robots, drones to honor historic NASA events [Image 3 of 3], by Matt Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Science and Technology
    STEM
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    Quantico Middle/High School

