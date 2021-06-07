The outgoing commander of the 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC), Col. Michael E. Ludwick, told his troops and guests at the brigade's July 6, 2021 change of command ceremony held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, that all of his accomplishments during his tour were because of his 595th and Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command family. Ludwick relinquished command to Col. Ricardo L. Sierra-Guzman, whose most recent assignment was as the executive officer for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6723211
|VIRIN:
|210706-A-VQ285-100
|Resolution:
|4430x3164
|Size:
|872.87 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
