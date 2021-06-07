Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2]

    'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The outgoing commander of the 595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC), Col. Michael E. Ludwick, told his troops and guests at the brigade's July 6, 2021 change of command ceremony held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, that all of his accomplishments during his tour were because of his 595th and Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command family. Ludwick relinquished command to Col. Ricardo L. Sierra-Guzman, whose most recent assignment was as the executive officer for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Desert Knights' hold change of command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command
    595th Transportation Brigade (SDDC)

